Maysville Lions Club President Robbie Detro welcomed members to the Oct. 6, meeting with Tom Jett leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Pat Steimle the devotional before the catered meal.

Lion Secretary, Pat Steimle, presented minutes of the Sept. 15, meeting with Angela Jett making the motion to accept and Dallas Doyle seconding the motion and carrying.

Pat advised that she contacted Lions Club International to obtain the member number of Dallas Doyle who was transferring into the Maysville Lions Club from the Washington Lions Club, and his application for membership has been completed. We welcome you, and we appreciate all your hard work.

Angela Jett updated the club’s booth at the “Pig Out” in which she chaired.Tom Jett, Robbie Detro, Dallas Doyle and long time supporter Marty Mastin and Charlotte Hilterbrand helped. Very successful. Ideal location.We got our name out this year and plan on participating in 2023. Thank you all for our hard work. Seven possible new members took applications to join..

We received a thank you note from St. Patrick School for the club’s donation to their recent festival.

Pat advised that she had been in contact with the blind and visually impaired teacher at the Mason County Schools, Carolyn Least, on planning dates to conduct visual screening at St. Patrick School,Grades first, third ,fifth and seventh, as well as Mason County Intermediate School, Grades third and fifth, and seventh graders at the Mason County Middle School. Have possible dates from the Principal of St.Patrick’s and have been sent to Mrs.Least for confirmation.

Robbie thanked all who helped clean the Lions Club building on Sept. 15. Clean-ups will be every other month.

Robbie advised the Veterans Day Parade as again we will participate. Christmas parade,too.

A reminder to the citizens of Mason County and surrounding areas that there is a marked blue Lions Club receptacle in front of the clubhouse, 1403 E.Second Street for deposit of gently used eye glasses. The response for donation has been gratifying..

The next Maysville Lions Club meeting is on Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. New members and guests are welcome.