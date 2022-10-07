The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Kentucky is encouraging landowners, farmers and producers to visit their local NRCS office now to receive information and apply for conservation technical assistance and possible funding opportunities.

The application process for NRCS’s conservation programs is continuous, but funding selections for specific programs are made throughout the year. For the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Kentucky NRCS has announced that applications for assistance received by Nov. 4, 2022, will be evaluated and considered for funding. This announcement includes Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects that use EQIP funds.

EQIP is a conservation program that provides financial and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers who face threats to soil, water, air, and related natural resources on their land. Through EQIP, NRCS develops contracts with agricultural producers to voluntarily implement conservation practices. Persons engaged in livestock or agricultural production and owners of non-industrial private forestland are eligible for this program. Eligible land includes cropland, pastureland, private non-industrial forestland, and other farm or ranch lands.

In Fiscal Year 2022, NRCS in Kentucky provided over $20 million in EQIP and RCPP financial assistance to assist private land users to address natural resource issues on their land.

For more information about EQIP or the other programs offered by NRCS, visit us on the web at www.ky.nrcs.usda.gov or contact your local NRCS service center at http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.