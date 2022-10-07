The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its October meeting the evening of Tuesday, October 4, at Tumbleweed.

There were 12 members present welcomed by President Carla Padgett. One guest, Page Thomas is the newest member of the club. The blessing was offered by Carol Ann Poe. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the September meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Sara Fryman. Seconded by Kate Zweigart and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was read by Sara Fryman. Motion to accept the report as read was made by Kathy Phillips and seconded by Susan Iery. The report was approved by all.

President Carla Padgett thanked members for all their hard work on the fundraiser at the Pig Out on September 23 and 24. Members also would like to thank all those who supported their endeavor by purchasing tickets or donating items for the baskets. The fundraiser proved to be a huge success. All funds will be added to the Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund.

The winner of the “UK Basket” was Jeff Perkins of Bracken County and Lynn Darnell was the winner of the “Swine, Wine and Dine” basket.

Members collected $85 for the Cancer Care Club in Mason County. Money will be collected for the Pet Protection Program of the Ion Center in memory of Bertie Lang at the November meeting.

The next meeting of the OWL Club will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Buck’s Grill. The meeting time will be at 5:30 p.m.

Motion to adjourn was made by Sharon Cooper. Seconded by Pat Lively. The meeting was then adjourned.