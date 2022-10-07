The Fleming County Extension Homemakers are busy preparing for Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week, week of October 9–15.

Celebrating Kentucky Extension Homemakers Week allows all Fleming County Extension Homemakers members an opportunity to urge all local citizens to participate in Extension Homemakers activities in their communities.

The Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association is a volunteer organization that works to improve the quality of life for families and communities through leadership development, volunteer service, and education. This organization continues to endeavor to strengthen, develop, coordinate and extend adult education in family and consumer sciences in cooperation with the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service and the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Service.

Across the state, county extension agents for family and consumer sciences work closely with KEHA members and clubs to provide educational programming and coordinate community activities. Established in 1932, KEHA Homemaker programs educate members and the general public about topics including: parenting and grand parenting, fall prevention, couponing, diabetes, ovarian cancer, financial decision-making, art appreciation, empowering women, and effective leadership.

Volunteer service is a strong emphasis in the KEHA. Members annually report more than 600,000 volunteer hours with a value of more than $10 million dollars to the Commonwealth. Since 1977, the KEHA has actively supported the University of Kentucky Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Total donations surpassed the $1 million mark in 2009 and average more than $40,000 annually.

While much of the work in the KEHA focuses on local communities and statewide projects, there is also an emphasis on supporting women and families globally. The KEHA has been a member of the Associated Country Women of the World since 1936. The Fleming County Homemakers has provided significant monetary support for the KEHA – Clean Water and Sanitation which supports clean water and sanitation projects providing water tanks, bore wells and hand pumps to selected rural communities throughout 65 countries, with a result of Fleming County Homemakers being awarded first place in 2022.

The Fleming County Extension Homemakers support many local projects locally as well as those statewide. A few of these projects included sewing and donating baby quilts to the Shriners Hospital for children, to comfort them during their stay, create adult bibs for the local nursing homes. The Homemakers provide a high school senior with a college scholarship; provide 4-H camp scholarships, donate to God’s Pantry, donate to the area Crisis/Violence Prevention Center, participate in the Back to School Gala, Christmas Parade, provide support for the Ringos Mills Covered Bridge and Hillsboro Fire Department and many more events and services. The Fleming County Homemakers are nominated this year for the 2022 Chamber Annual Awards for their community service.

The Fleming County Homemakers are more than a service organization. They support their local community, they serve as volunteers in various capacities and help their own families and friends improve their quality of life. They are always looking for new members to become friends with and to help others.

Join us in celebrating KEHA Week October 9 through 15, and see how much you can learn and have fun in the process. For more information, contact the Fleming County Extension office at 606-845-4641.

To find more or become a member of the Fleming County Homemakers Club member, please contact April Wilhoit, Fleming County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources or Staci Thrasher, Fleming County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development/Family Consumer Sciences at Fleming County Extension Office at 845-4641 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlemingCoExtHomemakers/ or visit our website at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/Homemakers for more information.