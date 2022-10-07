The Cincinnati Observatory will present a stargazing program on historic Rankin Hill in Ripley on Wednesday, October 12. The outdoor program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Dean Regas, the astronomer for the observatory, will be on site to lead the program. He is a renowned educator, author and expert in observational astronomy. From 2010 to 2019 Regas was the co-host of the PBS program Star Gazers.

Attendees will be able to observe the rings of Saturn and the storms of Jupiter along with some favorite constellations including the drinking gourd.

The program will begin in the visitor center of the John Rankin House Historic Site and then move to the grounds outside to observe the constellations through several of the observatory’s telescopes.

In the event of inclement weather the program will be re-scheduled for October 19.

The Oct. 12, program is one of several events held this year in observance of the 200th anniversary of Rev. John Rankin’s arrival in Ripley. The program is sponsored by Ripley Heritage, Inc.