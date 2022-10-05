The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, September 26, for their second September meeting.

The meeting was opened by President Craig A. Stanfield who gave the blessing. Charles Kendall led the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The group then broke for dinner.

This meeting consisted of only a small group of members, with 10 members and one guest present.

Following dinner, the group first saw a brief photo presentation of the recent ‘Farm to Plate’ presentation conducted on the fairgrounds by the Lewis County Extension Agency.

All fifth-graders in the Lewis County School System took a field trip to the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds where there were exhibits dealing with various agricultural projects, dairy, beef, swine, ATV safety, lawn mower safety, tractor safety, and row crop. Jim Meadows had equipment on display as did Young Farm Equipment, Ag-Pro, and others. Dinners were provided by local Future Farmer of America members.

Following this photo presentation, those present were shown photos of the group who went to Hindman, Knott County, Kentucky earlier that day where they fed 1,300 people. The costs of the food used to feed those affected by the recent devastating floods was approximately $5,600. The monies were provided by the Tollesboro Lions Club, the Tollesboro Christian Church, the Crosspointe Church of Tollesboro, the Flemingsburg Lions Club, the Lewis County Farmers Farm Bureau, and several individuals. Additional funds were made available to organizations within those communities most heavily impacted by the flood-waters.

Following these presentations, which were made by our guest Jennifer Meadows, the meeting began.

Secretary Phil Cropper read the minutes from the last meeting. No treasurer’s report was available.

Under Old Business, President Stanfield informed those present that the gates and fencing improvements proposed for the playground had been arranged. The upcoming events (Oct. 1st Mud Sling and the October 29th Demolition Derby) were discussed, with members encouraged to help this weekend with gates/admission and event details. Zach Tully informed the group that he would bring his dozer to create the mud pit for the Mud Sling. The club made a commitment of $1,000 to the Demolition Derby to guarantee a payout in order to add a full-size car class. Treasurer Steve Pedersen agreed to contact WKKS to advertise this week’s event.

The members decided to have two meetings in October (so as to have a meeting before the planned Demolition Derby planned for Oct. 29), but to have only one meeting per month, this being the second Monday of the month, from November to March. With no further business to come before the club, the meeting adjourned.