The Fleming County 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club will begin the new program year at our Horse Club Kickoff Club Meeting, October 11, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Fleming County Extension Office.

At this meeting, 4-H Club members will be completing enrollment paperwork, electing officers for the year, and beginning their project binders.

The 4-H Golden Reins 4-H Horse Club is for Fleming County youth ages nine-18 (as of Jan. 1, 2023.) Lessons will be focused around equine education.

Each member wanting to participate in statewide 4-H events such as district shows, state show, state contest, etc. must complete six educational hours under the direction of our 4-H Certified Horse Club Leaders.

Please note: Fleming Co. 4-H “Enrollment Forms” are available at the Extension Office during office hours, or print from the website.

For more information on the Fleming Co. 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club, contact the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Office by calling (606) 845-4641, or contact the Fleming County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, Staci Thrasher, at [email protected]

The 4-H offers many programs and activities to help young people become more active. To learn more about 4-H in Fleming County, please visit our Fleming County Extension Website.

Disabilities are accommodated with prior notification.