The Augusta Independent school and band department will host guest musicians from the Caribbean on Oct. 5-7.

Sir Isidore York, also known as the Mighty Dow, will be traveling from St. Maarten with four members of Dow’s Musical Foundation to give steel pan workshops to the high school, middle school and beginning band program along with the third and fourth grade music class from October 5-7.

It will culminate with a steel pan concert for the school on Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The concert will be free and open to the public.

Schedule for Oct. 5-7, first 8-9 a.m. planning, second 9:05-10:05 a.m. H.S. Band,11:15-11:40 a.m. lunch, fourth 11:45 a.m. until 12:40 p.m. M.S. Band, fifth 12:45-1:45 p.m. K-4 music, sixth 1:50-2:50 p.m. fifth band.

All steel pan workshops will be on the stage in the gym.