Sept. 22, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Donna K. Allen, 38, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023.

Matthew Bickel, 34, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David A. Meadows, 35, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.

Nicholas Paul Mouille, 32, excessive windshield/window tinting, rubber on tires less than one inch thick, failure to wear seat belts, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dustin E. Cottingham, 31, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ruth A. Cushard, 50, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, 12 months conditional release.

Jerry W. Kibler, 34, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyler Lykins, 27, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lisa Marie Ware, 41, flagrant non support, 12 months conditional release.

Ruth J. Turner, 52, operating under influence of controlled substances, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 27.