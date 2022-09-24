Well, there goes the United States Air Force.

The wokesters who have been wrecking our colleges for years with their insane diversity and inclusion codes have infiltrated the Air Force Academy.

Cadets there now have to take a training class that includes a slide presentation titled, “Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we can do.”

The diversity pitch not only instructs cadets that they should “include all genders” when they speak among themselves, it tells them to drop terms like “mom” and “dad.”

Why?

You guessed it – some poor cadet might be made to feel uncomfortable or sad because they do not have a mom or a dad.

Our Air Force cadets, says the presentation, are to refrain from using “mom” and “dad” because “Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider ‘parent or caregiver’ instead of ‘mom and dad.’ ”

Not using “mom” or “dad” ought to generate a few good laughs on campus.

Can you imagine a future F-15 fighter pilot casually asking one of his beer buddies, “Is your parent coming down for Caregivers Weekend?” or “Did your caregiver send you another box of they great chocolate chip cookies?”

Colleges have been enforcing pronoun madness and other politically correct codes of woke speech and behavior for years. Big corporations too, like Disney and Google, are all in.

The whole woke thing is absurd, but it’s not funny. It’s being pushed by some people who want to destroy America and blow up our public and private institutions.

Every individual American obviously should be free to be what they want to be.

The Woke should be free to call each other by whatever pronoun they want, or gender-identify any way they want, and the rest of us should be tolerant and leave them alone.

But we should not be letting the Woke bully the rest of us or harm our children with their wackiness.

You or I would never be allowed to go into a classroom with a Bible and preach to the kids about the joys of Christianity – or even free-market capitalism.

But apparently a lot of people think it’s perfectly OK to spread the Gospel of Transgenderism to third graders.

Now our military is catching up on wokeness – and letting itself be weakened by a bunch of bad ideas that appeal to a minuscule percentage of Americans.

But instead of telling the Woke mob to get lost and leave the armed services alone, the military leadership of today is enabling and welcoming them.

Think about how the military leaders of yesteryear would handle this subversive threat.

The leaders who wouldn’t cry in public or botch a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The ones who were real men, who fought wars to win, not to tie.

The ones who knew why the military had to be as tough, ready and well-armed as possible.

Unfortunately, today all of the good leaders in our military are apparently cowering in their foxholes, afraid to publicly stand up to those who are emasculating our armed forces.

If our current batch of military leaders had been in charge during World War II, there would have been no D-Day and we’d all be speaking German.

Heck, if they had been leading us in 1776, we would still be a part of the British empire.

The sad truth is, though, we’ve essentially lost every war since World War II anyway.

The next big war will likely not go well for us, either, because we’ve been slowly destroying our military from within.

So who’s going to defend Taiwan from China? The Woke U.S. Marine Corps? The All-Inclusive U.S. Air Force? The U.S. Navy Crybabies?

I’m sure President Xi is shaking in they boots.