The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville at 9 a.m. for their regularly scheduled September meeting.Twenty-four members and one guest were present.

The club started out with prayer offered by Fr. Bob Hudson followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The nominating committee had met and presented their choices for new officers: President Ron Bailey; Vice President Craig Stanfield, Treasurer Dick Konopka, and Secretary Harry Mann.

The minutes from the last meeting were provided by Secretary Harry Mann who indicated that there were 18 members present last month and that Mason County Property Valuation Administrator, Troy Craycraft, was the guest speaker.

A financial report was provided. The group then broke for breakfast.

Following breakfast, the guest speaker was introduced. This month’s guest speaker was Jodi Ashby, the new Executive Director of the Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority.

She passed out some paperwork, basically a questionnaire, that would be provided to potential industrial representatives looking to locate in the area, and explained why the Industrial Authority used such a questionnaire, so as to know what the potential industry was looking for and to see how they would “fit” Maysville’s desires to obtain good employment opportunities and use of the local workforce. She then gave a very interesting presentation.

She indicated she was Kentucky born, discussed how she dropped out of High School, later obtaining her GED, then became a nurse. She took her first job in communications, as a tower climber. She had an opportunity to move to Germany as a civilian employee of the Army, where she obtained a major in business. She came back to Kentucky and used her experiences to become the Executive Director of the Ohio County (Beaver Dam, Kentucky) Economic Development Alliance, and serving on the Kentucky Association of Economic Developments Ethics and Bylaws Committee as Chair, before taking her current position.

She discussed how rural communities tend to offer lower costs of living and thus sometimes cheaper labor can be obtained. She discussed how Maysville was not interested in just obtaining jobs but concentrated on attracting higher paying employment opportunities so as to attract a workforce capable of enticing persons to move to the area, living and working in the area, building communities, and so as to attract younger professionals including medical fields and industry to locate here. This builds the community and improves the lives of the workforce and does not result in giving up valuable space (land, buildings, visibility) for jobs that tend to bring the community backwards by bringing down the economy. She talked at length, answered member’s questions, and did not require notes, she knew her stuff.

Following her presentation, she was presented with the Mason County Men’s Club coffee mug. The group then adjourned.