Fernleaf Homemakers held their regular meeting on Wednesday Sept. 14, 11 a.m. at Buck’s Grill in downtown Maysville.

The meeting was called to order by President Ann Porter with the opening thought “A day without a friend is like a honey pot without a single drop of honey”. We had our pledge to the American Flag and Marilyn Deatley gave the prayer.

Tara McCarty made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes and with a second by Janice B. Gifford the motion carried. Secretary Betty Steele called the roll answering with your favorite use of honey, there were 16 members present.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report.

Volunteer hours were turned in and ‘Coins for Change’ was collected as well as dues for the coming year.

Committee Chairmen remain the same for the coming year and reports will be given at the next meeting.

Old business consisted of the proceeds from our annual tea which was $2,585 going to Cancer Fighters United. Ann Allison thanked all who attended, contributed, and worked.

We received a thank you from those receiving scholarships this year.

New business consisted of many upcoming events and projects for the coming year. To mention a few we made plans for our indoor yard sale to be held Oct. 1, with set up and donations being Sept. 29 and 30. Contact Liz Pendleton for schedule. We will also be having a bake sale at the yard sale with all proceeds going to ovarian cancer.

The area meeting will be held Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. in Montgomery County. Tickets for the luncheon are $17 each and must be purchased by Oct. 15, at the Extension office.

The Scholarship Bazaar will be held November 5. Our club will be selling chances on a UK basket and one with Christmas tableware and décor.

Cultural arts entries can be turned in the weekend of the yard sale.

Truth and Consequences will be a one day event on Oct. 25, at 8:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Volunteers are needed .

Janice B Gifford made a motion for the club to purchase signs to distribute throughout the community. Brenda Crackle made a second and the motion carried.

We then discussed projects for the hospital and the nursing home. Each member is asked to bring word search books next meeting to be given to the nursing home. Motions were made by Liz Pendleton and Geraldine Wynn and the motion carried. Marilyn Deatley made a motion for the club to purchase 50lbs of bird seed to be given to the nursing home in order for them to enjoy watching the birds. Thelma Beckett gave a second and the motion carried.

There was also discussion to participate in the backpack program as well as The Warm-up America program with knitted and crocheted items. Heidie Mefford made a motion that we have our semi-annual turkey dinner the early part of November. Liz Pendleton seconded the motion and it carried.

Janice B Gifford gave the lesson on oils and vinegar which was very interesting and well done.

The hostesses for the month were Tara McCarty and Ann Porter, who gave us thankful books, that we may note something we are thankful for each day.

Door prize was given by Geraldine Wynn and won by Ann Porter.

The October meeting will be held at deSha’s restaurant at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The meeting adjourned at 1:35 p.m.