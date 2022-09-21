The Jerry Gore Scholarship Fund, a board formed in 2017 to preserve the educational and historical legacy of local historian Jerry Gore, named 18-year-old Annelise Simpson, a recent graduate of Mason County High School, its 2022 $1000 scholarship awardee.

Simpson, the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Berry of Maysville, received the scholarship during a presentation at the Washington Missionary Baptist Church’s Back2School Blessings service on August 21.

During the service, WMBC Pastor Keith D. Barbour Sr., prayed a blessing over all students attending; at the conclusion of the service each student received a backpack filled with school supplies and snacks.

Simpson graduated high school with a cumulative grade point average of 3.769. Her coursework included honors biology, honors algebra II, and AP literature and composition. She was also a member of the softball team.

Simpson plans to attend Maysville Community and Technical College for two years and then will continue her education at Eastern Kentucky University. While attending EKU, Simpson plans to major in criminal justice with the intention of pursuing a career as a crime scene investigator.

In her application essay, Simpson stated that she could further Gore’s legacy of teaching local African American history by “show[ing] other people the significance of what [Gore] did and teach other people about Maysville’s history.”

The Jerry Gore Scholarship Fund awards a $1000 scholarship annually to one minority graduating senior who has demonstrated high academic achievement and participation in school and/or community activities. The student must be from Mason, Fleming, Bracken, Lewis, or Robertson counties in Kentucky or Brown County in Ohio. For more information or to obtain a scholarship application, please contact the guidance counselors at the above school systems or email [email protected]