Sept. 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Randall Warner, 60, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 11.

Vanessa Impson, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 16.

James Harold Johnson, 56, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense $35 fine, court costs waived.

James Harold Johnson, 56, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 16.

Mercadez Sims, 31, local county ordinance, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.

Travis Wayne Suesz, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.

Andrew J. Williams, 31, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ora Blankenship, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies two counts, local county ordinance five counts, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.

Ronald L. Poe, 53, disregarding stop sign, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.