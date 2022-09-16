Sept. 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Juan Alvarez, 42, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Anthony W. Benson, 37, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kippie Clark Jr., 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Shabrianna Clay, 20, local city ordinance $25 fine plus court costs.

Sonny E. Cox, 47, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Eddie A. Dotson, 63, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Jacob Dunaway, 43, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 19.

Jacob Dunaway, 43, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 19.

James Edmond, 31, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on expired license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kevin Emmons, 48, permitting unlicensed operator to drive vehicle, $250 fine plus court costs.

Zaire Henry, 38, local city ordinance three counts all dismissed.

Dainelle L. Hogan, 19, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 17.

Rickey O. Jones, 52, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Curtis Joslin, 56, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding stop sign, no tail lamps, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 17.

Mary A. Littleton, 50, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Russell Paul Maney, 35, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed, speeding 18 miles over limit $36 fine plus court costs.

Steven Mers, 35, speeding 21 miles over limit, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 10.

Joshua Messer, 35, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 19.

William Elliott Moree, 22, speeding 26 miles over limit, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Seeley S. Morgan, 37, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Felipe Orta, 43, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stevan Sanchez, 32, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Tiffany Anne Scott, 37, one headlight, vehicle head/tail light color violation, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT..

Mahlon Thomas, 62, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 12.

Brooke Werline, 40, local city ordinance $25 fine, court costs waived.

Lisa Wilson, 59, operating on expired license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rachel Boyd, 44, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Rachel Boyd, 44, receiving stolen property, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Rachel Boyd, 44, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Kimberly Kilgore, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Kimberly Kilgore, 37, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Darrick May, 37, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O, 180 days conditional release.

Stephen Ross, 28, first-degree strangulation dismissed, fourth-degree assault minor injury 180 days conditional release plus court costs.

Matthew E. Sheppard, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Oct. 24.

Tommy Steinker, 34, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Randall Townsend, 45, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Nakala Bloomfield, 36, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid two counts, improper registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Terry Brown, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Terry Layton Brown, 45, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, endangering the welfare of a minor, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Amanda Elizabeth Carr, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.

David Dalton, 39, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Matthew Henson, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Matthew Henson, 26, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Matthew J. Henson, 26, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Matthew J. Henson, 26, no operator license, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

John Jones, 48, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

John Jones, 48, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. three counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

John B. Jones Jr., 48, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

John Bradley Jones Jr., 48, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

George Kendall, 60, first-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening two counts, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, bound to grand jury.

Timothy M. McCoy, 44, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Katherine E. Ramirez, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Matthew E. Sheppard, 35, second-degree assault, bound to grand jury.

Logan Earl Gordley, 35, reckless driving, operating under influence of alcohol fourth offense, ignition interlock device violation, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, prohibited sale/VIN number, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Justin Heller, 37, speeding 18 miles over limit, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Desirae Manson, 43, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.