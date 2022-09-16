Home 719 719 September 16, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Home from college, pandemic, Covid-19, coronavirus, big frat party, large parties, mom, dad, super spreader Home from college, pandemic, Covid-19, coronavirus, big frat party, large parties, mom, dad, super spreader View Comments Editor's Picks Day 10: Jim Lally Ledger Independent - October 30, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Petition for protective order filed by sister of RC murder suspect Ledger Independent - October 24, 2024 EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION From book to stage: Broomsticks debuts at MCTC Ledger Independent - October 24, 2024 Authors Sean and Katie McHugh will have the opportunity to see their book come to life on stage in partnership with the Maysville Children’s Theatre. Day 9: Loura Robinson Ledger Independent - October 23, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Jordan’s Way puts the fun in fundraise Ledger Independent - October 20, 2024 Jordan’s Way, LLC. is making its way to the Mason County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 29 to raise funds in an unforgettable way. Load more