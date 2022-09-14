The Orangeburg Lions Club will host their Annual Fall Festival, Saturday, October 15, at the Orangeburg Lions Club, 8001 Day Pike, Maysville.

This is the Orangeburg Lions Club’s primary fund-raiser and has been a staple since their first Fall Festival event in 1989; however the club has had to cancel the event the last two years due to restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic.

The event will begin with a soup supper at 4 p.m. The dessert auction will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction of items donated from local businesses to support the organization.

Craig Stanfield will once again conduct the auction, he has supported the Orangeburg Lions Club by donating his services as auctioneer since their first auction in 1989.

As this is an election year postcards have been created and sent out to local politicians inviting their support, as the general election is only a few weeks away, November 8, less than a month from the date of this event.

The public at large is invited to attend and to support the Orangeburg Lions Club. The Orangeburg Lions Club extends its greatest thanks and appreciation to all who have supported them in the past and urge you to continue to support them in their efforts to improve the lives of all Mason Countians.