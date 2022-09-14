The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, Sept. 12, at the Tollesboro Lions Club Clubhouse for their regularly scheduled first meeting in September.

Thirteen members were present. The meeting was opened by Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig Stanfield who gave the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Kendall. The group then broke for dinner before starting the business portion of the meeting.

The business portion of the meeting began with a reading of the record of the last session by Lions Club Secretary Phil Cropper. As President Stanfield, also the communications and marketing chairman, was unable to attend the August 22 meeting, the report from the last meeting follows.

There were 12 members present, meeting was opened by Second Vice President Jim Meadows, prayer offered by Secretary Phil Cropper, the Pledge of Allegiance led by member Charles Kendall. The group then broke for dinner.

The minutes from the August 8, meeting were read and approved.

The first item reported was a report to the members about the club’s recent participation offering aid to persons in Eastern Kentucky recovering from the unprecedented recent flood disaster. The Tollesboro Lions Club contributed $3,000 towards the cost of feeding those displaced by the flood waters as well as providing a number of members who volunteered to help and offer aid to the recovery efforts. The Tollesboro Lions Club was assisted in this venture with financial support, aid, and volunteers being offered by members of the Tollesboro Christian Church and the Lewis County Farm Bureau. Members from all three organizations participated not only financially to this project, but also in the preparation and distribution of meals.

This group visited Hindman, Kentucky and set up tents, six 5’ grills, and other equipment. They then cooked, prepared, and distributed 940 dinners in styrofoam clam-shells with tenderloin sandwiches, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cookies, pop or water which were served to persons who drove through to pick up meals for themselves as well as for distribution to families in the region affected by the flooding. Many of them had not only lost their homes and most if not all of their belongings, but with many losing their vehicles as well. The devastation witnessed just along the roadways was truly of unprecedented proportions.

The second item of business from the August 22, meeting was a motion to replace the old window air conditioning unit in the clubhouse, which was seconded and approved. Being no further business, the meeting adjourned. The Secretary’s report was approved as read.

Next, the club heard the most recent financial report. The club’s financial outlook has never looked better following the 2022 fair which provided the second largest attendance the club had ever witnessed, beat only only marginally by last year’s fair.

Under old business, it was evident that the new air conditioning unit was purchased, installed, and working to cool the building.

Next, the treasurer mentioned that the club should now consider an improvement that President Stanfield had suggested earlier in the year for any fairgrounds improvement for the club to consider, like placing garage doors on the south side of the main pavilion to permit the pavilion to partially cut off the effects of weather. Also this will make the pavilion more suited to some of the events such as the fair.

Jim Meadows had contacted a company about installing garage doors on the south side of the building. The bid that he received was $15,000, more than $3,000 less than the bid that had been received from another company just a few months ago. Treasurer Pedersen made the motion to approve the bid and improvement project, which was promptly seconded, all discussion was favorable and the motion passed unanimously. This will be the next great improvement that the club makes to the ever-improving fairground facilities.

Next Denny Hornback and Daymond Thomas reminded the members that the club had approved placement of concrete parking curbs/bumpers in front of the playground fence. Also, the gates have yet to be installed on the chain link fence at the playground. Treasurer Steve Pedersen would work on getting the concrete curbing pieces to place in front of the playground.

Next, the Trade Days over the past weekend was discussed, and overall considered a very successful event.

Next Steve Pedersen reported that the club would provide another meal to those in Eastern Kentucky as it had already received donations to support such an event from Brown County Construction, George Lohman, the Flemingsburg Lions Club, and the Tollesboro Christian Church. He made a motion that the club offer to donate up to $1,000 towards the event as a contingency in case the donations were not quite enough to complete the event. The motion was promptly seconded and approved unanimously.

Next, Steve Pedersen, who is also Lion Vice District Governor, reported that Lions International had provided a grant in the amount of $10,000 to aid Eastern Kentucky flood victims. He also reported that the Kentucky Lions Clubs and District 43-Y had donated $30,000 additional aid to Eastern Kentucky flood victims; this does not include those donations made directly to the recovery efforts, such as the dinner that the Tollesboro Lions Club had contributed to recently. This past week Steve accompanied lions from other parts of the state and made deliveries of goods (building materials, generators, water, etc) and $12,000 in gift cards to Lions Clubs in Eastern Kentucky including appliances for the church in which the Jackson Lions Club meets.

Next, Lee Thomas went over the upcoming planned uses of the fairgrounds of which he was aware. On Thursday, September 15, the pavilion will be used for a Fifth Graders Youth Day “Farm To Plate” dinner event.

Friday evening, September 23, the Crosspointe Church will use the facilities from 5-9 p.m.

On September 26, the Tollesboro Elementary School will make use of the pavilion.

On October 1, the Tollesboro Lions Club will host a Mud Sling.

On October 28, a fund-raiser for the Tollesboro Elementary School, Auntie Ann’s Pretzels, will set up on the fairgrounds on the southwest corner, visible from the AA Highway.

On October 29, the Tollesboro Lions Club will host a demolition derby.

Then it was announced that at the next meeting, all new members would be formally inducted into the club. This year the Tollesboro Lions Club has grown substantially with eight new members joining the organization. Members were encouraged to contact those new members not in attendance about the next meeting plans; members were also asked to bring their vests to allow the new members to look the part until sizes could be obtained and orders placed for the new members to have their own vests.

Finally, with no additional business to come before the club, Craig Stanfield and Treasurer/Vice District Governor invited Clinton Applegate to come forward and he was surprised to be presented with the Lions Club International Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. This award is the highest award presented by Lions International. The Tollesboro Lions Club has four members who have received this recognition.

Being no further business, the meeting adjourned.