A member of the Summer Cadet Program learns how to use fire equipment as a member of the MFD looks on.

The Maysville Fire Department conducted a summer cadet program beginning in June.

According to Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle, the summer cadet program started in 2015 with 11 students between the ages of 15-18.

The department ran the program again in 2018 or 2019 with less turn out and then the program was halted due to COVID until this year, he said.

“Out of the first summer cadet program five of the 11 students now work in our department; three full-time and two part-time,” Doyle said.

The chief said this year there were eight cadets in training and everything ran very smoothly with class and hands-on training.

Firefighter/EMT Casey Appleman was in the first class in 2015 and said within a month of graduating from high school he was employed by the Maysville Fire Department.

“The summer program gave me a foot in the door and 90 hours of training towards my certification,” Appleman said.

According to Doyle and Appleman, a volunteer firefighter presently has to have 150 in training to be certified, at the beginning of 2023 that will change to 115 hours.

“In this department we’re career firefighters (not volunteer) and for that you need 300 hours towards certification; this program still gets you a third of the way there,” Appleman said.

Firefighter/Paramedic Emmanuel Jolly said the cadets also got CPR training and certification which is helpful in many careers and is a good life-skill to have.

“The program teaches the kids leadership skills and discipline; some basic hands-on training with safety restrictions, of course no live fires,” Jolly said.

Appleman said the cadets learned about fire control, ventilation, hoses/nozzles and appliances this week.

“We put words into action — in the morning the cadets have classroom training and then in the afternoon they do the hands-on training,” said Appleman.

Appleman said the cadets also have fun in the program and like the more physical aspects of the training.

“They had fun with the hoses the other day, got completely soaked,” said Jolly.

According to Appleman, the cadet program was held on Tuesdays and Thursdays and ended in August.

“We hope to do the program every year or at least every other year, having this program is important as we need more firefighters and this gets the next generation interested,” Appleman said.

According to Doyle, besides Maysville Fire Department, there are eight volunteer fire departments in Mason County alone and more in the surrounding areas.

“The problem is most of the volunteer force are older men now who have been doing this for years and will eventually retire from it,” said Appleman.

Doyle said there will always be a need for firefighters and for the skills firefighters have.

“You don’t have to go to school to become a firefighter, we train in the department, though every career firefighter in our department also has to be an EMT, but many firefighters we hire have no prior experience or education with fires,” Doyle said.

Doyle encourages any kids interested in being firefighters to look into the Maysville Fire Department’s summer cadet program.