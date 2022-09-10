Sept. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Robert Dale Farley, 51, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, drug paraphernalia dismissed, display of altered/illegal registration plate dismissed, court costs waived.

Lordale Grandison, 60, operating under influence of alcohol three counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Lordale Grandison, 60, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

David G. Griffith, 75, failure to wear seat belts, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

David Grant Jolley, 49, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating under influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 17.

Kimberly Kilgore, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Kimberly Kilgore, 37, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Steven Randall Kline III, 22, speeding 24 miles over limit $48 fine, careless driving $48 fine concurrent plus court costs.

Dexter McGill, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Dexter L. McGill, 35, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Oct.12.

Jeffrey W. Pilosky, 45, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear bench warrant issued.

Gary W. Sweet, 46, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Oct.19.

Katelyn Marie Thomas, 27, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.