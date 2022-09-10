A homegrown hero is currentl the Maysville Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Emmanuel Jolly grew up in the Orangeburg community, graduated from Mason County High School and got his first experience as a firefighter with the community’s volunteer department, he said.

A desire to help others and serve his community drew him to firefighting and later to work as a paramedic, he said.

Jolly began his professional career in Ohio at age 18, with the understanding that he had to receive his emergency medical technician certification before he could become an MFD firefighter, the department he wanted to join. Eventually, he did become certified and worked for several years for an ambulance service, going on to receive his paramedic license. It was then he was hired on at MFD.

While he originally set out to be a firefighter, he enjoys working as a paramedic just as much, Jolly said.

“It’s still helping people, fire or medical,” he said.

Fire Chief Kevin Doyle called Jolly “a great paramedic,” who has dealt with several critical calls over the past year. “He is always willing to step in when we need an extra had and continuously responds on his off days to assist.”

“We’re proud to have him as part of the MFD team,” Doyle said.

Jolly said it has been a rough year and those critical calls have weighed on him. But, he said, the support of his family and fellow firefighters helped him get through those difficult times.

“I couldn’t do it without my awesome coworkers,” Jolly said.

Firefighter of the year is an honor voted on by the department, Jolly said.

“I was very surprised,” at being chosen, he said. “It’s definitely an honor to have my coworkers vote for me.”

While offers of more pay and benefits may lure some firefighters away from small departments like Maysville, Jolly said he plans on sticking around as long as MFD will have him.

“I’m 100 percent committed,” he said.