A Maysville firefighter has been elected to a post that qill lead to the presidency of the Kentucky Firefighters Association and Maysville as the site of its annual gathering.

KFA is an organization which advocates for all firefighters, both volunteer and full-time, in Kentucky.

Capt. Kyle Carpenter of the Maysville Fire Department was elected to the KFA third vice president’s slot as the Buffalo Trace Firefighters Association, Northern Kentucky Firefighters Association and the Central Kentucky Firefighters Association which makes up the Northern District. He will, over the next four years, move up a notch each year until he reaches the president’s position.

As president, the organization’s annual conference, which hosts about 3oo firefighters for nearly a week, will be held in Carpenter’s home town in 2025. During the conference, the annual memorial service to fallen firefighters will also be held in Maysville, along with the group’s banquet. Training, of course, will be the primary focus of the week so locations for that training will be scouted out in advance, Carpenter said.

Unlike many firefighters who can trace their interest in fire/rescue to family traditions, Carpenter said that was not the case with him. Instead, he said a chance encounter piqued an instinct to be helpful.

The encounter came as he and a friend were traveling home from a Cincinnati Reds baseball game and happened upon a traffic accident with injuries, Carpenter said.

He said his friend was a trained first responder and pitched in to help at the scene. But Carpenter did not have that training and instead stood back feeling helpless.

“I had no idea what to do. I felt useless,” he said. He vowed that he would never feel that way again and began to remedy the issue by joining the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department and took advantage of the training it offered.

Carpenter remains a member of the LVFD to this day. Volunteer firefighters, he pointed out, do the same job for the same reason as full-time firefighters — to serve their communities.

Carpenter said he is looking forward to Maysville’s turn to host the annual KFA conference and to serving his area on the KFA executive team.

“It’s a big deal for this area to have someone on there; it’s a voice for this area,” he said.