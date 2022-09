Emmanuel Jolly named MFD Firefighter of the Year A homegrown hero is currentl the Maysville Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Maysville firefighter in line for KFA president A Maysville firefighter has been elected to a post that qill lead to the presidency of the Kentucky Firefighters Association and Maysville as the site of its annual gathering.

Family dog allegedly shot by neighbor in Bracken County BROOKSVILLE — The morning of Sept. 5 was like any other day for the Mills-Dunn family until tragedy struck.

Roll up your sleeve, please Personnel with BTADD conducted vaccine clinics throughout the area for COVID-19 vaccines.

Keeping us safe and healthy The nursing staff at Buffalo Trace District Health Department works to make a safer and healthier community.

A real lifesaver This Maysville firefighter managed to rescue this dog from a house fire in 2020.

To the rescue Last winter, Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Western Kentucky as they worked to recover from tornado devastation.

Before Serena Williams, there was Althea Gibson Althea Gibson represents to Black professional tennis players what Jackie Robinson is to Black athletes in Major League Baseball.

Into the flames Maysville firefighters train on attacking a fire from within.