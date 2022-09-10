There’s a new chief in town and he’s a familiar face to Maysville residents.

Michael Palmer was named chief of the Maysville Police Department in March.

“Prior to serving our citizens as a police officer, Michael Palmer proudly served our country in the US Army. Now, 20 years into his policing career, it’s my pleasure to see him ascend the ranks to the title of Police Chief,” City Manager Matt Wallingford said as he recommended Palmer to the position.

Palmer will be the fifth police chief Wallingford has served with during his tenure with the city, he said.

“…I know he will do a wonderful job; just like his predecessors. Michael is not only an excellent public servant, but a wonderful family man who cares deeply about our city,” the city manager said.

Wallingford said Palmer is a true expression of the term COP — community-oriented policing.

“He makes our city a better place to live, work and play,” he said.

Wallingford said the city received two applications for the position, one from inside the department and one from outside. The inside applicant was Palmer, who has served on the city’s police force for 20 years.

Wallingford said the new chief began as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks, serving on the city’s Emergency Response Team, as head of dispatch and before being named chief, as assistant chief.

Palmer recalled phoning former Police Chief Van Ingram almost daily asking for a job in the department 20 years ago.

Palmer replaces Jared Muse who resigned last month. Muse said he was retiring as chief after serving in law enforcement for more than 20 years after he received a job offer that he could not refuse.

The vote by city commission to promote Palmer to chief was unanimous. Following commissioners’ vote, Palmer’s wife, Rebecca Palmer, and his mother, Donna Palmer, pinned his new insignia on his uniform.

Palmer said he was very humbled by the appointment and looks forward to continuing the openness the police department practiced under prior leadership.

Palmer also gave credit to his wife for tolerating the demands of the job.

“My faith got me here,” he said, but it was the support of his wife that made it possible.