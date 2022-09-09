Sept. 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Avord Stanley Hampton, 29, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Harry Willis Stamm, 65, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, careless driving, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ora Blankenship, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.

Chantelle Faith Commodore, 25, intentional breach of compulsory attendance parent/guardian first offense dismissed, intentional breach of compulsory attendance parent/guardian first offense $100 fine, court costs waived.

Sarahv Crumbley, 32, failure to wear seat belts dismissed, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, speeding 20 miles over limit $40 fine plus court costs.

Michael Wayne Fite, 54, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine.

Gregory Keith Jones, 63, disregarding stop sign, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.

James Aaron Lingar, 37, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Jonathan Paul Lunsford, 35, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Luciano Moral, 76, permitting unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, 60 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Joseph Michael Stitt, 31, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Billy R. Teegarden, 61, no/expired registration plates, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.

Buddy A. Thomas, 53, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Jonnie D. Thompson, 60, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear summons on Oct. 18.

Jonnie D. Thompson, 60, local county ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 18.

Jonnie Dean Thompson, 60, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 18.

Jordan Estill Woodruff, 26, operating under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Derrick Lynn Woods, 43, speeding 15 miles over limit, $30 fine plus court costs.

Timothy M. McCoy, 44, drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Rebecca M. McElfresh, 50, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 three counts, theft by unlawful taking, bound to grand jury.

Vanessa Impson, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.