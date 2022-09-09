Sept. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Nakala Bloomfield, 36, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid two counts, improper registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Shy Bowling, 19, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cami Anderson, 23, endangering the welfare of a minor two counts, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.

Joseph Baird, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

William J. Blevins, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

William Joseph Blevins, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 14.

William Joseph Blevins, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

William Joseph Blevins, 40, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Jordan Marquis Brangers, 27, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 12.

Tosha Chenelle Emmons, 34, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.

Jodiah B. Gifford, 36, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ricardo D. Gordon, 35, possession of marijuana, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 12.

Brandon Harding, 37, fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Dewey Jeremiah Jimison, 32, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle $100 fine, failure to surrender revoked license dismissed, court fees waived.

Jessica Johnson, 37, fourth-degree assault minor injury, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 12.

Christopher McBride, 34, first-degree criminal mischief three counts, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 10.

Randall Townsend, 45, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

James Andrew Tucker, 32, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Preston Barrett, 19, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Zackery Alexander Boyes, 26, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 12.

Sydney Bramel, 18, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Sydney B. Bramel, 18, operating under influence of alcohol underage, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Michael Byrd, 39, fourth-degree assault child abuse three counts, pretrial conference on Oct. 17.

Eugene Thomas McFarland, 52, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Dexter McGill, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Dexter L. McGill, 35, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

Jeffrey W. Pilosky, 45, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Gary W. Sweet, 46, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Oct. 19.

Katelyn Marie Thomas, 27, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyrik K. Thomas, 26, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, jury trial on Sept. 28.

Brock McKinley, 38, second-degree criminal mischief 90 days with conditional release, theft by unlawful taking 90 days with conditional release concurrent, court costs waived.

Terry Brown, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Amanda Elizabeth Carr, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Charlene Chinn, 61, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense $25 fine, court costs waived.

Cynthia Ebling, 62, first-degree promoting contraband two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 10.

Shane Hale, 37, third-degree assault inmate on corrections officer three counts, resisting arrest, bound to grand jury.

Amber Hall, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Matthew Henson, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Matthew Henson, 26, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Matthew J. Henson, 26, no operator license, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Jeffery Hinson, 67, third-degree sodomy, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

John Jones, 48, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

John Jones, 48, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. three counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

John Bradley Jones Jr., 48, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

George Kendall, 60, first-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening two counts, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 12.

Shelbe L. Kirk, 31, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, failure to wear seat belts, failure to or improper signal, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Matthew E. Sheppard, 35, second-degree assault, not guilty plea, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 12.

Matthew E. Sheppard, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Devon B. Spires, 28, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Bradley Thomas, 55, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Jennifer Witten, 41, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Oct. 17.