On September 11, at 6 p.m., Faith Walk Christian Drama Team will be in Maysville at The Shepherd’s House Church presenting their drama entitled “Spiritual Warfare: Are You Ready For The Battle?”

According to Sharon Toller, the local coordinator for this event, the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team writes and prepares a new and original Christian drama each year and takes that new drama program on the road. The group travels to perform at many different churches, youth camps, and worship events all through the year. Their drama presentation is about an hour in length and is appropriate for all age groups.

There is no admission fee for Faith Walk dramas.

Based in Morehead, Faith Walk is a traveling ministry of teens and young adults who have committed their lives to serving the Lord and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and the truth of God’s word through live drama presentations.

The group is directed by Diana Davis and Cindy McKenzie. Diana Davis has been a leader of Faith Walk for over twenty years. Diana reported that, through those years, the Lord has magnified and increased the team’s abilities with powerful stage presentations and videos to make up a full-length program, a program that is completely guided by the Holy Spirit. The Faith Walk program is designed to bring the word of God to life on stage in unforgettable ways, reaching the lost and encouraging Christians toward a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.