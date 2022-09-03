Aug. 31, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Meshelle Nicole Betros, 48, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, show cause on Oct. 5.

William Lee, 58, operating on suspended/revoked license, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 30.

Johnny L. McLaughlin, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Rodney L. Myers, 45, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating under influence of controlled substances third offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.