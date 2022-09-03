Maysville Lions Club members met Thursday, September 1, with President Robbie Detro calling the meeting to order by leading members in the devotional before the meal, and Dallas Doyle leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Following dinner prepared by Bill Boggs, Lion Secretary, Pat Steimle,presented minutes of the August 18, meeting with Angela Jett making the motion to accept and Glenn George seconding the motion and carried. He also complimented Bill on the delicious meal. Glenn’s mother-in-law made a delicious pineapple upside down cake. Thank you.

Treasurer Michael Walton presented his report with all up to date. He reported the gentleman trimming tree on the club property, advised with the tree 60-70 feet up he could not reach with his boom and will figure something out how on to cut it down.

Secondly, after a request by Mike to 43 “Y” District Cabinet Treasurer, Pat advised she will contact the cabinet treasurer for an update on the check paid for dues in June. Glenn George led discussion on another issue and the treasurer will do some research.

At the last August meeting, Robbie Detro suggested one meeting a month will be a “work meeting” to clean the clubhouse and grounds. So on the September meeting this activity will occur.

Glenn advised that he and Tom Jett had discussed having a storage room constructed and members felt it was a good idea. Where, cost, size, etc were items needing further discussion. Bill suggested we think about this venture and research and Robbie will contact Matt Wallingford for guidance. This is a long term plan.

Robbie brought up the food bank from Catholic Charities and will start in Nov. Mike will get with Roger Owens from St. Patrick for further details..

Glenn brought up several items regarding the lions club radio auction in April and needs further discussions with David Sugarbaker.

Angela and Tom have been discussing the upcoming “Pig Out” September 23 and 24, and suggested this community event to members. Angela will contact Norbert Gallenstein with questions. Amy Robinson-Dudley offered the alleyway to set up, but another is in the plans. Members approved the raffle. She will have information on lion clubs and new member applications. Jetts have tables and chairs. Anthony Ventura and Glenn made the motion for our club to participate, .

At the August 18 meeting Pat, Vision Chairman, reported 35 pairs of glasses were in the eyeglass reciprocal and several bags of plastic bottle caps to be given to second Vice District Governor, Steve Pederson when he visits.

Glenn George represented our club at the 43 “Y” Cabinet meeting in August hosted by the Florence, Kentucky Lions Club. He shared a lot of information.

The next meeting is September 15. New members and guests welcome.

With no further business, Tom made the motion to adjourn and Angela seconded the motion and carried.