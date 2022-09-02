Aug. 17, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:

Alisha Cooper, 39, second-degree manslaughter, operating under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on March 1, 2023, trial on March 6, 2023.

Justin D. Cottingham, 31, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief two counts, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 16 and trial on Dec. 12.

James Michael Roe, 47, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief two counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 16 and trial on Dec. 12.