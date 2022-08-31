Get your future keys to life’s lessons by joining Neighborhood Kids Homemakers Club now.

We are so active. This club is open to anyone with interests in basic how-tos for life; learning new skills; likes to have some fun and enjoys being in a club.

The club Extension Leader is Violet Barbee who will be present at the club meetings. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at the Fleming County Extension Office. Parent(s)/guardian(s) are encouraged to attend the meetings.

Our first meeting will be held on Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. Club meeting topics are varied and interesting. Members must be presently in Fourth through Twelfth grade in Fleming County. Remember to bring $10 (cash or check) for your Extension Homemakers Club membership fee. Invite your friends along with you.

For more information on how to become a member of the Neighborhood Kids Homemakers Club member, please contact Staci Thrasher, Fleming County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development and Family and Consumer Sciences at Fleming County Extension Office at 845-4641 or email [email protected]