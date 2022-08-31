Charles E. Boyd II of May’s Lick, Kentucky, has been elected as a delegate to the 139 American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

Boyd, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 304 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

Held in conjunction with the 139 Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 5-7, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.

For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.