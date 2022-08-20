Aug. 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Rickey Clifton, 68, reckless driving $25 fine, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, $100 fine plus court costs.

Trevor A. Collins, 25, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Trevor A. Collins, 25, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joseph Lee Eggleston III, 33, second-degree cruelty to animals 10 counts, pretrial conference on Oct. 18, jury trial on Nov. 1.

Kobe Thomas Purcell, 21, no tail lamps $20 fine and court costs waived, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 21, 2023.

Kobe Thomas Purcell, 21, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, no operator license, pretrial conference on Feb. 21, 2023.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies two counts, local city ordinance five counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.

Mercadez Sims, 31, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.

Travis Wayne Suesz, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.

Brittany Lewis, 22, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 23.

Billy Suesz, 37, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 23.