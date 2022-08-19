Aug. 15, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Charlene Chinn, 61, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua D. Daniels, 39, second-degree disorderly conduct, 60 days conditional release plus court costs.

Dylan Ray Dunigan, 21, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine plus court costs.

Charles A. Holt, 31, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, summons on Sept. 26.

David Grant Jolley, 49, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Cody Lawson, 31, theft by unlawful taking dismissed, drug paraphernalia, 30 days conditional release plus court costs.

Dakota Lane Lykins, 20, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, attempted disregarding stop sign $50 fine plus court costs.

Robert Lee Semonis, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Osborne Arrasmith, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Donna Clark, 50, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Scarlett Coyle, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Kimberly Kilgore, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Gregory R. Probst, 45, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $25 fine plus court costs.

Stephen Ross, 28, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Ashley Marie Staggs, 26, fraudulent use of credit card under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Tony Hamilton, 54, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Ashley Dawn Messer, 33, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, third-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.

Billy R. Plummer, 49, commercial driver license operating vehicle while suspended, driving commercial vehicle without CDL in possession, violation part 392 of federal safety regulations, part 391 of fed safety regulation qualification of driver, failure to notify DOT of address change, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Tyler Rice, 36, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, convicted felon in possession of firearm, local city ordinance, bound to grand jury.