The bimonthly meeting of the Orangeburg Lions Club was held August 15, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order. PDG Shelby C. Trimble led the group in the Pledge to the American flag and the Lord’s Prayer.

After the opening exercises the club greeted a guest, Delores Baker, who is running for circuit clerk judge for Mason, Fleming, and Bracken County. Ms. Baker spoke briefly on her plans for the counties if she is elected to this office.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble. The report was accepted by voice vote with a motion by Mary Toller and a second by Wilda Frye. The treasurer’s report was given by Garnet Trimble in the absence of the Treasurer Debbie Newberry. The report was accepted by voice vote with a motion by Mary Toller and a second by Mary Dixon.

In new business a motion was made by PDG Shelby Trimble to give a monetary donation to the Mark Robbins family in memory of his mother. The motion was seconded by Wilda Frye. The motion carried.

There was no old business.

In announcements: Jason Sheppeck, candidate for county commissioner, will be our guest on Sept. 19. Peggy Frame who is running for county commissioner will be our guest on Oct. 17.

No meeting Sept. 5-Labor Day.

The next meeting will be on Sept. 19. New members are welcome.

In committee reports:

Sunshine-one card was sent.

Eye Committee- no report.

Rentals of the building-two.

Fall Festival:

Things are beginning to come together for the fall festival which will be held on Oct. 15. If you would like to donate an item for a live auction please let any Lions Club member know. If you would like to donate to the cake/pie/candy auction please bring the item the night of the affair.

Mary Toller made a report concerning Kentucky Lions Eye Foundations. She announced workers were needed for the Lions Eye Exam booth at the Kentucky State Fair. The KLEF also has a new van for eye checks.