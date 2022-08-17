Rose Fryman, Christopher Mullikin, and Rachel Shepherd have been selected as the latest recipients of the William G. and Rosemary Reetz Scholarship.

Rose, a 2022 graduate of St. Patrick High School, is the daughter of Steve Fryman and Rachel Bollman of Ripley. She will continue her studies at Morehead State University majoring in either legal studies or english education.

Christopher, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, is the son of Christopher and Kimberly Mullikin of May’s Lick. He will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in biology.

Rachel, a 2022 graduate of Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School, is the daughter of Robert Shepherd of Peebles and Loretta Ashby of Cynthiana. She will continue her studies at Xavier University, majoring in psychology.

Scholarships are being renewed for four previous recipients: Sherman “Max” Moran, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Morehead State University and majoring in space systems engineering; Victoria Prater, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in social work; Corby McNutt, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Morehead State University and majoring in space systems engineering and Lexi Burns, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in biological sciences.

This year’s scholarships have an annual value of $2,000 each, and may be renewed for up to four total years of collegiate study. The scholarship was established under the will of Rosemary Reetz, in memory of her and her late husband. The program is open to members of the graduating classes at Mason County, St. Patrick, and RULH High Schools, and is administered by Hayswood Foundation in Maysville. Additional information is available on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org.