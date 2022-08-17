Kayla Brewer, Faith Comer, Laney Gifford and Mykiah Turner have been selected as the latest recipients of the Laurance L. Browning, Jr. Scholarship.

Kayla, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, is the daughter of Brad and Amber Brewer of Maysville. She will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in digital media design.

Faith, a 2022 graduate of St. Patrick High School, is the daughter Matthew and Eleanor Comer of Maysville. She will continue her studies at Thomas More University majoring in art/interior design.

Laney, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, is the daughter of Laura Gifford of Maysville and Christopher Gifford of Springfield, Tennessee. She will continue her studies at the Cleveland Institute of Art majoring in photography and graphic design.

Mykiah, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, is the daughter of Jason Turner and Donna Mayberry of Maysville. She will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in nursing.

Scholarships have been continued for eight previous recipients.

Madelyn McElfresh, a 2019 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at Morehead State University majoring in nursing.

Joshua Coleman, a 2019 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Miami University majoring in biology.

Zane Sanders, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Mount Vernon Nazarene University majoring in pastoral ministry.

Walker Wood, a 2020 graduate of the Craft Academy at Morehead State University, and Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Miami University majoring in accounting.

Jansen Biddle, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology majoring in civil engineering.

Asher Braughton, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Asbury University majoring in biology.

Trevor Lawrence, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Morehead State University majoring in history.

Drew Wood, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in biology.

The program was established by Mrs. Virginia Browning of Maysville, in memory of her late husband, a former Vice Chairman of Emerson Electric, and former President of Browning Manufacturing. This year’s scholarships have an annual value of $6,000 each, and may be received for up to four years of collegiate study. The Browning Scholarship is available to residents of Mason County, and is administered by Hayswood Foundation. Additional information is available on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org.