The annual Bentonville Harvest Festival will be held Sept. 9-11, and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

There will be a new theme this year ‘Something New in 22’, a new Civil War Monument was erected at the Union Church Cemetery giving honor to Veterans in the area.

Due to ongoing concerns with COVID activities will be limited.

Plans for Friday, Sept. 9, are still being finalized; on Saturday, Sept. 10, everyone is invited to set up booths.

There will be pageants, a baby show, car show and a parade at 2:30 p.m., activities conclude with an auction which follows the parade.

The combined church service on Sunday, Sept. 11, will be held at the Bentonville Community Church at 11 p.m..

All planning to attend are urged to mark their calendars as a reminder.