Aug. 8, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Meshelle Nicole Betros, 48, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stephanie Eggleston, 30, failure to produce insurance card, $150 fine plus court costs.

Peggy Linville, 49, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, first-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.