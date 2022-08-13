Aug. 10, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Michael C. Bradley, 34, speeding 26 miles over limit, $52 fine plus court costs.

Rachile Nechole Elliott, 37, failure to maintain insurance, bench trial on Sept. 26.

Mohammad Ali Hamo, 17, speeding 20 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Shelby Hoskins, 28, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Shelby J. Hoskins, 28, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.

Vanessa Raevyn Impson, 41, failure to notify DOT of address change, operating on expired license, failure to appear, summons on Sept. 26.

Scott Jefferson, 28, failure to maintain insurance, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.

Shawn Jordan, 52, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.

Jordan Xander Keen, 19, speeding 14 miles over limit, $28 fine plus court costs.

Thomas King, 23, speeding 26 miles over limit $52 fine, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Katie M. Pippin, 25, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michaela H. Thomas, 24, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Justin Hayden Williamson, 21, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.

Osborne Arrasmith, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

SydneyBramel, 18, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Sydney B. Bramel, 18, operating under influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Virginia Chaffins, 31, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on Sept. 14.

Zachary Henson, 30, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Summer Dawn Lennex, 31, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Preston Duane Logan, 46, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Gaganpreet Singh, 46, second-degree disorderly conduct, 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Jeffrey Snyder, 33, second-degree disorderly conduct 60 days conditional release, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal mischief dismissed, plus court costs.

Ashley G. Curtis, 33, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial hearing on Aug. 17.

Brandon Justice, 43, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Brandon Justice, 43, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Kevin V. Simpson, 51, fugitive from another state dismissed.

Kimberly Kilgore, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Christopher Young, 37, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.