The Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University is pleased to share that Dr. Cara Lawson will join our department as an assistant professor in agricultural communication. She will begin on August 15, 2022.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Lawson back to Ohio State to be part of our faculty,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of ACEL. “Her experiences as a professional in the industry, as well as her passion for developing students into great communicators and researchers make her an excellent addition to our department.”

In this new role within the department, Lawson will engage in advancing the agricultural communication program through teaching and research by teaching undergraduate courses in agricultural communication and graduate courses that serve students across our department. She will also serve as an undergraduate academic advisor, work with our faculty and students in Columbus and at Ohio State ATI.

“I am honored and excited to join the faculty at Ohio State and look forward to engaging students and stakeholders in teaching and research opportunities,” said Lawson.

Lawson received a bachelor of science in agricultural education and a master of science in agricultural communication from Ohio State and a doctorate in agricultural communication from Texas Tech University. Most recently she was an instructor of agricultural communication at Oregon State University.