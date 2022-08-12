The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its July/August meeting the evening of Tuesday, August 9, at deSha’s.

Five members present were welcomed by President Carla Padgett. The blessing was offered by Carol Ann Poe. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the June meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Laura Jefferson. Seconded by Pat Lively and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was read by Laura Jefferson in the absence of treasurer, Sara Fryman. Motion to accept the report as read was made by Sharon Cooper and seconded by Carol Ann Poe. The report was approved by all.

Membership dues will be accepted at the September meeting.

The main topic of the meeting was the upcoming fundraiser at the Pig Out in downtown Maysville on September 23 and 24. The club will again offer their two gift baskets, “The Swine, Wine and Dine” basket and the “UK Basket”. Tickets can be purchased from any OWL member in advance for $1 each or six for $5 at the Pig Out.

The winning ticket will be drawn Saturday night during the event. The “Swine, Wine and Dine” basket will feature a country ham, wine and gift certificate to a local restaurant. The UK basket will contain all things “UK”. Members are asked to bring UK items to the September meeting for the UK basket.

All proceeds will benefit the Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund. Three names were submitted for the 2023 Scholarship award.

The next meeting of the OWL Club will be held Tuesday, September 9, at 5:30 p.m. The location of the meeting will be determined at a later date.

Motion to adjourn was made by Pat Lively. Seconded by Sharon Cooper. The meeting was then adjourned.