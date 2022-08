Lewisburg Lions Club is holding a donation drive for Eastern Kentucky Lewisburg-Millscreek Lions Club together with Murphy’s Restoration is hosting a donation drive for needed supplies in Eastern Kentucky.

Mason County District Court Aug. 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

MCFC hears about charity event, animal shelter Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to commit $1,000 to support the Un-filthy 5K, a charity event held each year in Mason County.

Tourism improving economy of Adams County According to the latest economic impact report from Tourism Ohio, tourists and visitors spent $27.5 million in Adams County in 2021.

THE AMISH COOK We knew it was coming, but then, is it possible to get ready to say good-bye? The children and I were all gathered around Grandpa’s casket.

Outgoing Working Ladies Club plans for the Pig Out The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its July/August meeting the evening of Tuesday, August 9, at deSha’s.

Do you love state welcome centers? My family made a recent day trip to a neighboring state, so I decided this week’s column should be a tip of the hat to those oases of the interstate highway system, the state welcome centers.

Free meals for RUHL students The Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District offers healthy meals each school day. For the 2022-2023 school year all children will receive free meals due to our Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program.