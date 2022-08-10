Aug. 13 is a day for short dogs and big laughs to support the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace.

Oktoberfest is right around the corner and that means spending a lovely weekend in historic downtown Maysville celebrating the German culture. Sauerkraut balls, stein hoisting, folk dancing and of course, wiener dogs are just a few things on the agenda.

This year’s festival will take place from Aug.12-13. Food and beverage booths open at 5 p.m. on Friday with the Klaberheads providing live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, vendors’ booths will open at noon and the Schnappsband performs all day, breaking from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The lavish marriage of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese in Bavaria became recognized as the first-ever Oktoberfest Celebration. But it wasn’t until the 1960s that the tradition took hold in the U.S. when the children of immigrants embraced their own cultural roots as well as the cultures of others, becoming the decade that Oktoberfest became widespread and practiced nationally. Everyone likes a good party and that is essentially what Oktoberfest is — a party, so it’s not surprising the celebration became popular.

Highlights of the Maysville festival will include the Oktoberfest King and Queen, a tug-of-war, log sawing, a German auto show, mouthwatering German food, lots of cold beer and traditional German music.

Probably the most looked-forward-to event of the festival is the annual Wiener Dog Race. The Dachshund champions will gather on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Rotary Park at 10:30 a.m. to resister and 11 a.m. to race. It’s free for spectators and only $5 to enter your Dachshund.

Rebecca Cartmell, the director for the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace and the organizer of the racing event, stressed, “Our biggest rule is to have fun. Over 100 spectators come and watch and everyone has a great time.”

Cartmell explained the rules for the races. “There are few rules except the dogs can’t cross lanes and they can’t go back to their owner.”

There are several races based on age categories and the top dogs from every race meet later in the day for grand championship honors.

Cartmell said that 20 to 30 dogs usually participate and they’ve had to hold two heats per category in order to accommodate all the entries.

“We’ve been running the races for 11 years, since Maysville’s first Oktoberfest celebration. We love doing it and proceeds go to our spay/neuter program and helping local animals in need.”

The HSBT is a non-profit organization that is a voice for local animals and actively promotes the safety, health, and well-being of animals through education and being an advocate for spaying and neutering your pets. The society provides $50 spay/neuter vouchers to help control the unwanted pet population.

Donate to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at htt://tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

For more information about Oktoberfest, call 859-338-2946 or visit HTTP://maysvilleoktoberfest.org/.