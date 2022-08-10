The Tollesboro Lions Club held their regularly scheduled first meeting in August on Monday, Aug. 8, with 21 members and guests present.

The meeting opened with Club President Craig Stanfield leading the group in prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by member Charlie Kend.

Didn’t have a treasurer’s report to present, however did inform the club that the monies that the club had borrowed from Buffalo Trace, when the Club acquired the last tract of land and when it was necessary to borrow some monies to complete the playground project, had been paid in full and that the lease payment had been paid.

The only item of old business was that the flags placed through town prior to Independence Day and the fair were going to be taken down following the meeting and stored for use next year.

Following the meeting, 60 of 61 flags that had been purchased and hung were recovered and stored for next year. The flags were taken down by Lee Thomas who operated his lift, with Craig Stanfield riding in the basket to remove the flags from their mounts. Charlie Kendall followed behind in an emergency vehicle from the Fire Department to slow down traffic. The club would like to offer a special thank you to Lee for providing the lift to install and remove the flags as the club could not have accomplished this without Lee and his equipment.

Under new business, T. J. Palmer made a motion requesting that the club host an Oct. 1, mud sling and a Oct. 29, demolition derby, fully sponsored; this motion was seconded and approved.

Next, it was brought up that Hickory Grove Church had requested the use of grounds for Labor Day for a picnic and family event; their request was approved.

Treasurer Steve Pedersen then informed the membership that a suggestion had been made for the club to prepare and provide meals for Eastern Kentucky cleaning up from the devastating and unprecedented flooding that had occurred recently. It was suggested that the club provide meals for 1,000 people, breakfast and dinner. The estimated costs were projected to be $1,500 for breakfast and $3,300 for dinner, for a total of $4,800. It was mentioned that an individual had committed $1,000 towards this project if the Club would provide $3,800 towards the project. The treasurer indicated that the club had the monies available for the project, and made the motion to proceed, which was then seconded and passed unanimously.

Being no further business, the meeting adjourned.