Aug. 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Troy L. Highfield, 25, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 6.

Jerry Wayne Huff, 29, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joekeyta Jordan, 32, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alison Ann Fryman, 20, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, summons on Sept. 19.

Pamela F. Long, 57, speeding 10 miles over limit dismissed.

Brittany Nicole Ashley Mitchell, 33, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Glenny Marshall Riggs, 35, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Travis Wayne Suesz, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.

Jennifer Susan Taamneh, 59, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Billy R. Teegarden, 61, no/expired registration plates, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 6.

Buddy A. Thomas, 53, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., license to be in possession, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 6.

Jordan Estill Woodruff, 26, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 6.

Garrett Cooper, 24, first-degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, first-degree criminal mischief, disregarding stop sign, pretrial hearing Aug. 9.

Jonnie D. Thompson, 60, local county ordinance, pretrial conference on Aug. 23.

Martin Dwayne Earlywine, 36, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, interfering with communications, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 9.

Darrick D. May, 37, menacing, falsely reporting an incident, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.