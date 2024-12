Aug. 3, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:

Randy Applegate, 56, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Aug. 31.

David A. Boyd, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, show cause hearing on Aug. 24.

William Michael Henderson Jr., 38, pretrial hearing on Sept. 7.

Kelly Marie Litzinger, 33, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 31.

Todd Travis Moore, 59, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, careless driving, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.

William K. Burton, 40, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.