Aug. 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs.

Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain insurance, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on Aug. 10.

Jeffery A. Fussenecker, theft by deception under $500, 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Ashley Gast, 26, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

John Germany, 45, improper display of registration plates dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license $100 fine plus court costs.

Anthony Carl Hamm, 40, improper passing, failure to maintain insurance, failed diversion, failure to appear notify DOT.

Gabrielle Lila Hopson, 23, speeding 22 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Delveto M. Johns, 24, speeding 21 miles over limit $42 fine, license to be in possession $50 fine, court costs waived.

Nathan W. McCann, 25, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Dexter L. McGill, 35, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Robert E. Nunley, 58, speeding 21 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear notify DOT.

Tanner Joseph Perdue, 18, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Harold D. Potter, 39, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, obstructed vision/windshield, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Harold D. Potter, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Gary Wood, 77, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Sept. 14.

Preston Barrett, 19, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Preston Michael Barrett, 19, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Gustavo Gonzales, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, 60 days conditional release plus court costs.

Zachary Henson, 30, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Zachary Henson, 30, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances second offense, operating under influence of alcohol third offense, disregarding stop sign, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

James Robert Walker, 36, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., 180 days conditional release plus court costs.

McKinley Brock, 38, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

McKinley Brock, 38, second-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Scarlett Coyle, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Dustin Lee Earls, 24, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault domestic violence, second-degree strangulation, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 3.

James Florence, 36, local city ordinance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

James A. Florence, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Danielle McCane, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Byrd Severance, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., 180 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Ruth Turner, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.