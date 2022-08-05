President Biden’s eagerness to welcome millions of global illegal migrants is unlimited. Not only are people from every corner of the world welcome to come to and settle in the United States at taxpayer expense, but now Biden wants to issue each migrant official government identification cards.

With quasi-official status available, mostly poor, unskilled, non-English speaking illegal immigrants will be more willing than ever to pay criminal cartel smugglers for their dangerous and often deadly northbound journeys.

The pilot program, overseen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be called the ICE Secure Docket Card program. Today’s ICE agency is not the traditional one which protected U.S. citizens from the dangers that illegal immigrants potentially pose to the community. Rather, Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ ICE have gutted interior enforcement. They also successfully ended expedited removal, the procedure by which DHS can remove, without a formal procedure, an alien who has entered illegally, or has sought entry without proper documents or through fraud. DHS authority has been an essential part of immigration law for more than a quarter of a century.

If approved, the new ID card will feature a photograph, biographic identifiers and what ICE calls “cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens.” Since “aliens,” a word used throughout immigration law, is forbidden in the Biden administration’s nomenclature, “noncitizens” or “undocumented” are used in its place. But with the ICE ID card, “undocumented” will also become passé. Illegal immigrants will not only have documentation, but official, federally approved and issued credentials. More than 1 million illegal immigrants have been released into the interior since Biden’s inauguration, each and every one of them potential ID card holders.

Brandon Judd, Border Patrol Council President, said that the cards won’t help immigration officials, but will, along with giving coyotes another magnet to lure their naïve clients into their web, allow illegal immigrants to report to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service to assist in processing their employment authorization documents.

ICE’s defense of its card – that it will provide “mutual benefit to the government and the noncitizens” – lacked tangibles, and is patently transparent. No benefits to the government were specified, but the benefits to the aliens are obvious. They immediately go from “undocumented” to fully documented, at least in the eyes of institutions that will benefit from recognizing the cards – most federal, state and municipal governments, commercial banks, mortgage lenders, landlords, some employers and others sympathetic to illegal immigration.

The ICE representative who spoke to the media about the ID card spun it in the most positive light. Illegal immigrants, the representative claimed, could use the card to check in and schedule reporting dates with ICE offices, and immigration court hearing dates. But the conclusion that the card will assist in scheduling immigration court hearings is a stretch. The Department of Justice’s fact sheet found that only about 49 percent of illegally present aliens show up for their hearings. With or without an ID card, that statistic is unlikely to change. And should illegal immigrants appear, and ordered for removal, that doesn’t guarantee that they’ll depart. With the ID card, they’re more likely than ever to remain.

Critics have concluded that, despite the risks to the nation that it would bring, the Biden administration’s ultimate goal is eliminating existing immigration laws. The ID card is the latest example. Retired career border patrol officer and Center for Immigration Studies board member Kent Lundgren explained why immigration laws exist – to protect Americans and legal immigrants. Those protections fall into four major categories: 1) public health, 2) public safety, 3) national security and 4) jobs and wages.

Biden, his cabinet, his administration and his advisors have ignored, at sovereign America’s risk, the core reasons why previous congresses have passed, and former presidents have codified, immigration laws.