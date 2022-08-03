Forage sampling and analysis is the best way to determine the nutritional content and quality of hay.

As part of the 2022 East Kentucky Annual Hay Contest, free hay/haylage sampling is available through the Fleming County Agriculture and Natural Resources program in conjunction with UK Aggriculture Extension Forages specialists.

The deadline to request testing is Wednesday, August 31. Ration balancing will also be available for beef, equine and goat enterprises at no charge.

Information from your hay analysis can reduce feed costs, increase animal performance, and provide information to improve forage stands.

If you are interested in submitting hay/haylage samples for testing; either for just personal use and/or the contest please contact the office at (606) 845-4641 or [email protected]